SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A busy I-29 ramp is set to close Monday so some drivers may be needing to make changes to their daily commute.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday the westbound Highway 20 to the northbound I-29 ramp will close and remain closed until the end of August.

Crews will be working on some maintenance underneath the bridge portion as well as repairing the expansion joints that connect the road to the bridge area.

“First of all, they’re moving part, expansion and contraction joints. Second, with the volume of traffic and the type of traffic, they just take a beating so it’s something that needs to be addressed every so often,” said Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT.

During the closure, traffic will detour south off of Highway 20 to the Singing Hills interchange before being able to take a northbound I-29 ramp.

Meanwhile. other lane closures beginning on Monday will be on U.S. 20 two miles east of Sioux City to Lawton. It will be closed until September 7 for a resurfacing project.

Also closing Monday is North Outer Drive, the city is aiming to have that road reopened by August 12. More details are available here.