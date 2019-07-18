Busy Sioux City street set to close temporarily next week

Early morning storms caused damage to many parts of Siouxland on Wednesday.

Straightline winds tore the roof off of a barn in Wakonda, South Dakota filled with classic cars and antique campers. The owner and his family hid in the basement while the storm knocked down trees. Jerry Leon who owns the property says the damage runs much deeper than the old-time vehicles.

"The barn part of this barn, this is where my wife grew up. My daughter got married here and held the reception in the barn part of it so losing this old old family barn hurts me a lot more than losing my cars," said Leon.

Wind gusts were reported up to 70 miles per hour in Wakonda during the storms.