Busy Sioux City street set to close temporarily next week

Building repairs will cause a portion of Eleventh Street to close next week.
The City of Sioux City Engineering division announcing that the road will close between Floyd Boulevard and Stueben Street beginning Wednesday July 24.
Eleventh Street is scheduled to remain closed to traffic through August 31st.
Detour signed will be posted for drivers with traffic being routed to Floyd Blvd., Sixth Street, Hoeven Drive and 18th Street.
According to the City, contractors will be completing work on adjacent buildings while the street is closed.