SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Monday night South Sioux City City Council members appointed a new member.

The City Council affirmed the recommendation of Mayor Rod Koch to appoint Lamont Peters to the council during Monday night’s meeting.

He will be taking the place of John Sanders who passed away on May 4 after a brief illness. Peters is an independent businessman and has served on several city committees.

There were 4 finalists for the position.