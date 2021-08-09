Businesses to host distribution event at Sunnybrook Hope Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunnybrook Hope Center will host a food, hygiene product, and school supply distribution on Wednesday.

Feed the Children, Tyson Foods, and Americold, in partnership with Sunnybrook Hope Center, are taking a tour across the country to help rural families in need. The companies are also partnering with Liberty Elementary to set up a pantry for children and families to access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.

Sioux City made its way onto the list of 10 cities participating in the tour. The event will be hosted at the Sunnybrook Hope Center with a range of guests attending. The tour focuses on rural communities in America, where those in need have less access to nutritious food and limited support for feeding programs to help kids and families.

During the event, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products and additional items.

Guests who will attend the event include Mayor Bob Scott, City Manager Robert Padmore, Community Inclusion Liasion Semehar Ghebrekidan, Superintendent of Schools for the Sioux City Community School District Dr. Paul Gausman.

Opening statements from the guests will start at 9:30 a.m. and distribution of goods will start at 10 a.m. The event ends at 12 p.m.