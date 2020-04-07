Businesses react to Orange City Tulip Festival cancelation

This year was set to be the 80th Tulip Festival in Orange City, a tradition that only previously was canceled due to World War 2.

ORANGE CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – This year was set to be the 80th Tulip Festival in Orange City, a tradition that only previously was canceled due to World War 2.

“We were really trying to look for ways we could potentially just delay it but just with the uncertainty, we felt it was best to just make the call for this year,” said Mike Hofman with the Orange city chambers.

It was a call that Dutch bakery owner Loren Mulder said he saw coming.

“I’m both sad and kind of relieved. We do a lot of this ahead of time. To know I won’t be doing all of that is nice for the time but sad because I know it’s going to be a big financial hit,” said Mulder.

Mulder said he makes anywhere from $8,000 to $16,000 during the festival and that carries him through the summer.

Tulip grower Lindsey Millard said she planted over 6,000 tulips this fall in anticipation of the festival.

“Last year was my first year selling fresh-cut tulips. No one had ever done that before at the festival, so I made over $1,000 last year just in the three days,” said Millard.

Despite the large financial loss, both businesses are working to find ways to keep the festival alive for Siouxlanders.

“My wife came up with the idea that she would like to put something on Facebook that people can still order a taste of Tulip Festival, and then we will make some of the things we make and send them out,” said Mulder.

“I’m hopeful that we will be able to find some virtual ways to celebrate still. I know that the chamber and the committee is working hard and I’m sure they will find some creative ways to do that,” said Millard.