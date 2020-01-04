Businesses in Morningside neighborhood left without power for hours

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Thousands of people in Sioux City woke up without electricity after a car hit a utility pole in the Morningside neighborhood.

Bill Drilling is the co-owner of Drilling Pharmacy in Sioux City, and his pharmacy store was only a couple of blocks away from the crash site.

“It is kind of an unusual type of day that we lost power about 10:30, and we’ve been in the dark ever since,” said Drilling.

He isn’t alone. Ashley Prince, the owner of Pickled Palette, was also without electricity but she decided to improvise.

“Electricity is needed to paint. We kind of need lights, but luckily we have our windows to give us a little natural light today, and it hasn’t stopped our customers from having fun still,” said Prince.

But for the staff at Drilling Pharmacy, working in the dark is an inconvenience with bigger consequences.

Staff members only had the flashlights on their phones to help them see orders, and without electricity, the pharmacy was forced to temporarily shut down. This left the store with more problems to deal with later.

“We have about 16 employees here anticipating the business needs, and we’re trying our best to keep busy but it’s going to be a tough day for us,” said Drilling.

While those businesses waited for power to be restored, Drilling said he was reminded of how times have changed over the years.

“I can remember back in the day, I would be holding the flashlight and my dad would be typing the labels when we lost power but now everything is electronic.,” said Drilling. “When the power goes out, basically everything stops,”