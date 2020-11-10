Businesses celebrate Veteran’s Day by offering services to veterans, military members

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Businesses across Siouxland are giving thanks to veterans and active-military for Veterans Day.

Four businesses have released statements in regard to Veterans Day which includes Hy-Vee, Goodwill, Fareway, and Taco John’s.

TACO JOHN’S: On Wednesday, Taco John’s is giving away a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal to all active, reserve, retired, and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military. The offer can be redeemed on the Taco John’s App by entering the code ‘VETERAN’ under the more tab.

FAREWAY: On Wednesday, Fareway is offering a 15% discount to any retired, active duty, reserve, or guard military members. To use the discount, customers must show some sort of military ID.

“We’re thankful for our veterans and active service members for protecting the freedoms we cherish. This special offer is the least we can do to express our gratitude for their sacrifices,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

GOODWILL OF THE GREAT PLAINS: Goodwill of the Great Plains is holding their annual Boots to Suits Program this week. The program gives $40 towards clothing and accessories to help prepare for employment to those with a military ID. This event ends on November 14.

HY-VEE: From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Hy-Vee is hosting a Veterans Day Breakfast, which is a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members. The breakfast will be individually packaged and available for curbside pick up this year due to the pandemic. Visit this website for more information.

