Business picks up for Siouxland landscapers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the ground begins to thaws out, homeowners are starting to care for their lawns.

Landscapers Isaac and Levi Henn said this is the prime time for business.

“There’s a lot of stuff you can do yourself, even just raking, getting stuff off the lawn just so rain and nutrients can get into the grass. It just makes a huge difference.”

As we head into the warmer months, it’s important to fertilize your plants. Once the soil gets to about 60 degrees or higher, you’ll see your landscape start to flourish. Get rid of any dead branches lying around, that tend to attract unwanted insects.