Business owners and shoppers gear up for Iowa Sales Tax Holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The first Friday and Saturday of August, Iowans are encouraged to get out and shop for clothes and back to school items. The incentive is that those items are tax-free.

This year things are a little different with COVID precautions in place but store owners tell KCAU they’re prepared to handle the extra business and shoppers are eager to take advantage of the deals.

“The great thing about it is, it’s not just tax-free. It’s an incentive. A lot of retailers including us have a lot of deals around this holiday to go with it,” Anne Jager, owner of Boutique 20, said.

In addition to no sales tax, the boutique is including its own deals like doubling membership points on purchases and adding clearance items.

Sue McWilliams makes it a point to shop on tax-free weekend.

“With the tax incentive that takes a lot of money off your bill because these college kids are not cheap. In the past it’s been real busy I don’t know about this year with COVID but we have a game plan, we know what we’re looking for and we try to get it done in one day,” McWilliams said.

At Urban Casual, Tyson Inthisane said he isn’t expecting the foot traffic to be as heavy as last year. But, COVID precautions are in place just in case.

“We’re still going to keep the COVID regulations going on. The 6ft apart. The x’s on the ground… We’re expecting it to be a little busier than normal but not by too much,” Inthisane said.

He adds they’re throwing in half off items as an incentive to bring in more shoppers.

Jager said her store amped up online deals for shoppers who still want to partake in the deals, but are hesitant to shop in person.

“We did a lot of deals online to hopefully those who feel more comfortable doing that they can do that online as well. So, we think that will help alleviates some concerns,” Jager added.

It’s important to point out that not everything is tax free on Iowa’s annual tax free weekend.

