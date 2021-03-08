Business owner reacts to Ho-Chunk acquiring multiple Historic 4th Street properties

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland business owner spoke about the Ho-Chunk Capital acquisition of multiple properties on Historic 4th Street.

In addition to the five-story Aalfs building at 1005 Fourth St., the purchase includes adjacent parcels of 1019-23 Fourth St., 1014 Fourth St., 1016-24 Fourth St. and 1010-12 Fourth St. Some commercial tenants at these properties include Buffalo Alice, Antiques on Historic Fourth, M’s on 4th and SoHo Kitchen & Bar.

One business owner said he thinks the future looks bright.

“We as businesses down here are kind of excited about it because Ho-Chunk has done some great stuff in our community, and they really worked hard on the Virginia square which is right around the corner from us and so, any opportunity to bring more business to downtown, I think is an awesome choice,” said Randy Peters, of Antiques on Historic Fourth.

Ho-Chunk Capital said it will renovate accordingly to preserve the Historic 4th Street buildings while also creating some new opportunities for both business and residential space.