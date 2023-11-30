SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A business two and a half miles south of Orange City, Iowa, was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s website.

The affected property was a venue called The Triple Box at 4758 Ironwood Avenue. It has been used to host events in the past.

According to the release, a 911 report came into the Sioux City Communications Center at 2:24 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30. The Orange City Fire Department, Alton Fire Department and Orange City Ambulance were then dispatched to the location. Mutual aid was requested from the Maurice Fire Department.

However, the structure was a “total loss,” with damages estimated at over $1 million.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated by the Orange City Fire Chief and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.