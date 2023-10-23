SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local business leaders got the chance to speak with the 11 people running for Sioux City Community School Board.

The Rotary Club hosted the large group at the Sioux City Public Museum on Monday where each candidate had the chance to give their own remarks before and after questioning.

However, due to the large number of candidates for each question asked, only 3 candidates could answer that question before moving on to another one.

The Rotary Club states that holding this forum gives residents a good idea of what these candidates are looking for if they are elected.

“I think it went really well having the general public was able to come and so were our members. And I think everybody got an idea because of the opening remarks and the closing remarks from each candidate, plus their thoughts about the various questions. I think it went really well,” Rotary Club Member Dave Madsen said.

The Rotary Club says they will be holding another forum at their meeting next Monday for Sioux City City Council Candidates Incumbent Julie Schoenherr and challenger Tom Murphy at the MidAmerican Energy Building.