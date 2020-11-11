Bus rolls onto side with students inside near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Twelve students were reported unharmed after a bus rolled onto its side on Tuesday.
On Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a school bus rolling onto its side five miles west of Sioux Center on 390th Street.
Officials said Duana Ver Mulm, 62, of Rock Valley, was driving a bus west on 390th street when he lost control of the bus, entered the south ditch, and the bus rolled onto its side.
The bus had 12 Hull Protestant Schools/Trinity Christian High School students, and no injuries were reported.
Ver Mulm was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.
The Iowa State Patrol, Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.
