Bus rolls onto side with students inside near Sioux Center

Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Twelve students were reported unharmed after a bus rolled onto its side on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 4:11 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a school bus rolling onto its side five miles west of Sioux Center on 390th Street.

Officials said Duana Ver Mulm, 62, of Rock Valley, was driving a bus west on 390th street when he lost control of the bus, entered the south ditch, and the bus rolled onto its side.

The bus had 12 Hull Protestant Schools/Trinity Christian High School students, and no injuries were reported.

Courtesy of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

Ver Mulm was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

The Iowa State Patrol, Sioux Center Police Department, Sioux Center Fire Department, and Sioux Center Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office.

