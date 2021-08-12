Burn survivors enjoy return of Siouxland camp after last year’s cancelation

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – For burn survivors aged 8 to 18 years old, Miracle Burn Camp gives them the opportunity to have fun and get away for a week.

Jessica Parker is a burn survivor and former Miracle Burn camper. She said finding out that the 2020 Miracle Burn Camp was canceled due to the pandemic was tough.

“I was actually supposed to be a counselor in 2020 but unfortunately with the pandemic, they had closed everything down. When I found out through Facebook that everything was shut down for the summer, it just kind of broke my heart. A lot of these kids come here to kind of get away from certain situations,” said Parker.

The President of the St. Florian Fire and Burn Foundation Derek Trobaugh said they were fortunate to host this year’s camp.

“Obviously, we had to do some temp checks and different things to make sure that the kids were all good coming in. They’re keeping a close eye on them as far as if they develop any symptoms or anything like that,” said Trobaugh.

Parker said the camp is more than just a week of horse riding and other fun activities.

“It’s definitely helped out with a lot of different things. Being a burn survivor, you know, it’s definitely hard being out in the real world and having people that don’t quite understand what you’re going through and coming to camp just kind of helps everyone come together,” said Parker.

“I’ve gotten bullied, other kids have gotten bullied because it leaves scars, you know, but here these scars, like we show our scars off because these scars mean something to us, and they make us who we are today,” said Peyton St. Clair, a current camper.

Trobaugh said the Miracle Burn Camp started in 1995 and was held at Stone State Park in Sioux City for its first two years before relocating to Spirit Lake.