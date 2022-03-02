Iowa (KCAU) — Five more Iowa counties have issued burn bans with three of them in the Siouxland area.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety website, the counties include Monona County, Crawford County, and Harrison County.

Due to current weather conditions, no one will engage in open burning in the counties until the representatives of the county’s fire departments notify the State Fire Marshal that conditions are no longer dangerous.

In Harrison County, open burning is banned in Dunlap, Little Sioux, Logan, Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Modale, Persia, Pisgah, and Woodbine Fire Districts.