SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After recent rainfall in Woodbury County, a currently active burn ban will be lifted on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Woodbury County Emergency Management, State Fire Marshal, Dan Wood, authorized the burn ban in Woodbury County will be lifted on May 4 at 8 a.m. at the request of Rebecca Socknat who represented the fire departments in the county.

Woodbury County issued a burn ban in late February due to dry conditions brought on by lack of snowfall in the previous winter as well as a lack of rainfall.