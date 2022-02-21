WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A burn ban for Woodbury County went into effect Sunday night.

According to the release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the State Fire Marshall has issued a burn ban in Woodbury County beginning on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m.

The State fire Marshall, Dan Wood, stated that open burning in the county will be prohibited until Woodbury County EMA, Rebecca Socknat who represents each fire department in the district, says that conditions are no longer dangerous to life and property.