WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The State Fire Marshall has declared a burn ban for parts of Woodbury County.

The burn ban will be going into effect Friday at 6 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul said in a release.

This ban will remain in effect until it is determined by the Fire Marshall that there is no longer an issue.

Affected communities are listed below:

Anthon

Bronson

Correctionville

Cushing

Danbury

Lawton

Moville

Oto

Pierson

Salix

Sergeant Bluff

Sloan

Smithland

The release states that only the parts of these communities that are within Woodbury County are affected, those outside are not. Burning can still be permitted if you receive a permit from the local fire chief.

Woodbury County is joining a list of other Iowa counties in Siouxland. Those include Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Monona, and Crawford.