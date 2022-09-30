WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The State Fire Marshall has declared a burn ban for parts of Woodbury County.

The burn ban will be going into effect Friday at 6 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul said in a release.

This ban will remain in effect until it is determined by the Fire Marshall that there is no longer an issue.

Affected communities are listed below:

  • Anthon
  • Bronson
  • Correctionville
  • Cushing
  • Danbury
  • Lawton
  • Moville
  • Oto
  • Pierson
  • Salix
  • Sergeant Bluff
  • Sloan
  • Smithland

The release states that only the parts of these communities that are within Woodbury County are affected, those outside are not. Burning can still be permitted if you receive a permit from the local fire chief.

Woodbury County is joining a list of other Iowa counties in Siouxland. Those include Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Monona, and Crawford.