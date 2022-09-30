WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The State Fire Marshall has declared a burn ban for parts of Woodbury County.
The burn ban will be going into effect Friday at 6 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul said in a release.
This ban will remain in effect until it is determined by the Fire Marshall that there is no longer an issue.
Affected communities are listed below:
- Anthon
- Bronson
- Correctionville
- Cushing
- Danbury
- Lawton
- Moville
- Oto
- Pierson
- Salix
- Sergeant Bluff
- Sloan
- Smithland
The release states that only the parts of these communities that are within Woodbury County are affected, those outside are not. Burning can still be permitted if you receive a permit from the local fire chief.
Woodbury County is joining a list of other Iowa counties in Siouxland. Those include Sioux, O’Brien, Plymouth, Monona, and Crawford.