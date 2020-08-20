Burn ban in effect in Clay County, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A burn ban for Iowa’s Clay County has been issued effective Thursday.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the state fire marshal received a request on Thursday to prohibit open burning in Clay County, Iowa.
After an investigation, the fire marshal found that open burning could be a danger due to dry conditions.
No one is allowed to partake in in open burning until conditions that are considered dangerous are gone.
Violating the burn ban could result in a simple misdemeanor.
