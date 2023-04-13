ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A burn ban has been enacted in Monona County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal Dan Wood has prohibited open burning in the Blencoe, Castana, Mapleton, Moorhead, Onawa, Soldier, Ute, and Whiting fire districts in the county, saying that open burning “constitutes a danger to life or property.” Any violations would be charged as a simple misdemeanor.

The burn ban went into effect Thursday at 8 a.m. until Monona County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Proroknotifies the state fire marshal a danger no longer exists.

The burn ban comes the day after grass fires broke out in the county. Authorities said that all fire departments in Monona County had been called in addition to the Decatur, Neb., fire department, and the Iowa DNR.

Much of Siouxland, including Monona County, is under a red flag burn warning, which means that outside burning is not recommended. Red flag warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the last few days with another one in effect today until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service states that dry vegetation, low relative humidity, and gusty winds may lead to critical fire weather conditions in the Midwest.

Crawford and Calhoun counties are also under a burn ban as well as many other Iowa counties.