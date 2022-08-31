LARRABEE, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.

According to a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders received a report of an unfinished building collapse on Tuesday.

The release stated that the building was in the process of being constructed and had collapsed with the construction crew working on it.

One person was flown to a hospital with severe injuries, one was transported by ambulance for minor injuries, and three people were privately taken to receive treatment for minor injuries, according to the release.

The release specified that no names will be released at this time.

Assisting crews included the Larrabee Fire and Rescue, Cherokee Regional Ambulance, Wings Air Rescue, and the Iowa State Patrol.