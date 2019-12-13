Building Blocks tour of Christmas turns facility into Candy Land themed party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The threat of the flu wasn’t going to stop kids from Building Blocks Pre-School from getting in the Christmas Spirit Thursday.

For the third consecutive year now, the Tour of Christmas is held for the center’s families.

This year’s theme was a sweet one, as Candy Land took over the halls and classrooms. It’s something the organization says they look forward to all year long.

“It allows us to see the families interact together, to see the parents and build relationships with the parents. They have fun coming into it with costumes and decorating their rooms is crazy,” Ginger Hiserote, Director of the Sioux City Building Blocks shared.

Children and parents got to interact with art projects, games and even got to meet Santa.

