‘Build a Buddy’ at Sergeant Bluff library

Kids in the Sergeant Bluff area got the opportunity to build a reading buddy Thursday morning. The summer reading program ‘Universe of Stories’ gave kids the opportunity to build their own stuffed alien as part of the summer event.

These fun activities are all centered around science as part of the library’s goal of keeping children reading over the summer.

“To keep them interested in books so they’re not losing what they gained over the school year. So we encourage all kids to come and check out a book I will read to them which is a big part helping the kids stay stimulated,” Mary Torgerson with the Sergeant Bluff Public Library said.

The summer reading program will continue to have events throughout the summer at all locations throughout Siouxland.