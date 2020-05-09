Buena Vista University President Dr. Joshua Merchant resigns

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Buena Vista University (BVU) President Dr. Joshua D. Merchant has resigned effective immediately.

On Friday, the BVU Board Of Trustees accepted the resignation of Dr. Merchant, who has stepped down from his role as President.

He served as the university’s president since July 2017.

BVU said that his resignation was shared internally with its faculty, staff, and students.

Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, the university’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2018, was appointed by the Board to serve as Interim President.

He has been named “Faculty Member of the Year” twice by the BVU Student Senate and was the 2009 recipient of the George Wythe Award, the university’s highest honor for excellence in teaching.

