Buena Vista University inaugurates school’s 19th president

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — It was a historic day on the campus of Buena Vista University on Friday.

Dr. Brian Lenzmeier, who was named president nearly a year ago, was inaugurated inside Schaller Chapel on the Storm Lake campus Friday afternoon.

Lenzmeier, the school’s 19th president, came to BVU as a Professor of Biology in 2003.

During his inaugural remarks, Lenzmeier asked the campus community to work to transform itself.

The university’s fall enrollment totals just more than 1,900 students, marking the third year of increased student numbers.