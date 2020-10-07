Buena Vista University hosts soil judging contest

BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 100 high school students from northwest Iowa competed today in a soil judging contest.

Buena Vista University (BVU) hosted the competition for the first time. Students climbed down into one of several trenches dug in a field on a farm, evaluating the layers of soil to determine productivity levels and types of management best suited on those soils.

The director of BVU’s Institute for Agriculture said the students are the future of agriculture.

“This contest allows those students to learn about a component of agriculture that is critical. without soil we don’t grow crops. without soil we don’t have livestock. without soil, i always tell my students in class, soil is life. and so this is that basic building block of everything we do in agriculture,” said director Rich Crow.

Students entered their observations and results in hopes of moving onto the state Future Farmers of America competition.

Latest Stories