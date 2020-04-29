Buena Vista University announces commencement ceremony will move to October 11

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Buena Vista University (BVU) has announced that it has moved its commencement ceremony to October 11 at 1 p.m.

The university said the move is a result of the campus being closed for the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on May 23.

This is an unprecedented time not only for BVU, but for our country and the world. We closed campus in March and successfully transitioned all classes to an online format. Our students, staff, and faculty have all responded, doing everything possible to advance learning and discovery for our students while observing social distancing measures to keep people and our communities safe. From Buena Vista University President Joshua Merchant

Officials mentioned that the ceremony will now fall on the Sunday of the 2020 BVU Homecoming celebration.

For more information on BVU’s commencement, visit their website.

For President Merchant’s full message about the ceremony, click here.

