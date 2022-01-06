ALBERT CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman who was accused of laundering funds from an illegal business was sentenced to prison.

Yesenia Ledesma-Ledezma, 23, of Albert City, was sentenced on January 4 for laundering funds from an illegal business she owned.

At a plea hearing, the release said Ledesma-Ledezma admitted in April 2020, she laundered money by purchasing a home for about $65,000. The money used to buy the home was from her business operations which involved smuggling and trafficking counterfeit goods into the United States.

There was an estimate of more than $370,000 worth of counterfeit goods and at least $65,000 worth of profit.

The release also stated on August 9, 2021, Ledesma-Ledezma agreed to give up any property she got with the money she earned from the illegal business.

Ledesma-Ledezma was sentenced in Sioux City to a sentence of 30 days’ imprisonment; she must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term.