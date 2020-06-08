Buena Vista County reports third COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Buena Vista County Department of Public Health announced on Monday the third death associated with COVID-19 in the county.

“We wish to extend our sympathy to the family of the resident of our county who has passed away,” said Pam Bogue, Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care Administrator.

Health officials said Iowa Code Chapter 22 prohibits the release of patient information that could lead to the identification of any individual.

Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care is following Iowa law by not releasing any further information.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buena Vista County has 1,212 positive cases, 240 recoveries, and three deaths as of Monday afternoon.

