BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland county has joined a list of others that claim to protect Second Amendment rights.

Buena Vista‘s County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to make Buena Vista Iowa’s 29th “Second Amendment Sanctuary” county.

“Buena Vista County is the third county to affirm their support of the Second Amendment this month. Momentum is on the side of freedom and liberty and we are optimistic our lawmakers in Des Moines will soon take the steps necessary to make all of the Hawkeye state a Second Amendment Sanctuary,” said Iowa Firearms Coalition President Dave Funk.

As a part of this status, county officials favor protecting the right to keep and bear arms due to the Second Amendment.

Other counties in Iowa include Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, and Wayne counties.