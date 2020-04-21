Buena Vista County health officials confirm third case of COVID-19

by: Reilly Mahon

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Buena Vista County Public Health and Home Care have confirmed one additional COVID-19 case.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is a man between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Buena Vista County.

Health officials said this is the county’s third case of the virus.

The public health and home care also said that community spread of COVID-19 is happening in Buena Vista County.

Health officials have information for people living in the county to lower community spread, see below.

