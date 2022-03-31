DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa state auditor investigated funds into the Buena Vista health department, according to a release.

Auditor of State Rob Sand launched a special investigation into the Buena Vista County Public Health Department for the time span of March 1, 2017, to September 30, 2020.

County officials requested this investigation due to financial issues that ensued when former Fiscal Manager Ann Thompson was associated with the department.

Sand’s investigation revealed $19,616.95 wasn’t deposited properly, and records weren’t available. A breakdown of the missing funds included $12,946.95 in adult immunization fees and $6,670 in tuberculosis test fees.

Department staff reported they turned all immunization forms, cash, and checks to former Fiscal Manager Thompson, as she was responsible for entering the information into a system called the State of Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS). IRIS is maintained by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

After recording the information, Thompson was responsible for turning in the collected funds to the county treasurer’s office. A spreadsheet was supposed to be utilized to record all cash and check totals.

A county policy stated the funds needed to be turned in weekly, but Thompson allegedly asked the former administrator if it was possible to extend the times between money turn-ins. The former administrator reportedly said she was “okay with that if the county treasurer and county auditor were.” After this conversation, collections were rarely deposited on a weekly basis.

The release indicated the Buena Vista County Auditor claimed Thompson didn’t ask her about the policy, and she didn’t realize how infrequently deposits were made.

The release also stated that Thompson claimed she didn’t know deposits were supposed to be done on a weekly basis. Information indicated that Thompson didn’t get any policies or training when she started her job with the department.

Due to the lack of records, officials weren’t able to figure out if the money had been collected, collected but not deposited, or a mixture of uncollected and undeposited.

The report also indicated it wasn’t possible to establish if additional fees for other services weren’t deposited because documentation wasn’t available.

To improve documentation for the department, the auditor suggested the department maintain documents and financial records by using ledges and receipt books. The department can also seek oversight from county officials and Public Health Board members.

The investigation was performed by CFE Manager Melissa Finestead, CFE Senior Auditor Ryan Jelsma, and Assistant Auditor Julius Cooper. To read the full report, click here.