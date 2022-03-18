DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have confirmed the second case of bird flu in Buena Vista County.

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship, a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been discovered in a flock of commercial layer chickens. This is the second case in the county; the first case was found in a turkey flock on March 6.

Enhanced biosecurity helps prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and diseases including HPAI. NDA and USDA have resources available to help poultry owners step up their biosecurity efforts.