Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center opens at Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After the Veterans Day ceremony in front of the Veterans Memorial Wall Thursday, there was a ribbon-cutting held to commemorate the opening of the Brigadier General Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

George Jr Day was in attendance to speak on his family’s behalf and thank the Siouxland Freedom Park committee for honoring his family’s name.

Freedom Park President Mike Newhouse spoke on what this day means after all the hard work.

“We’re progressing rapidly to finish the interior. Soon we’ll begin to populate the building with museum-quality exhibits. It’s hard to put into words what a special day this is for all of us,” Newhouse said.

He added that the interior will be complete within the coming weeks.