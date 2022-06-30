SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that Buckcherry will be returning to perform in the Anthem this September.
Just slightly over a year after their last performance in the Anthem, rock band Buckcherry will be returning on September 2.
Tickets go on sale July 1 and will be available for purchase on the Hard Rock’s website or in-person at the Rock Shop. Anthem show guests must be 21 years or older.
Upcoming Battery Park concerts can be found below:
7.15 Trace Adkins
7.23 Little Big Town
8.12 RockZilla: Papa Roach & Falling in Reverse
Upcoming Anthem concerts can be found below:
7.8 Frankie Ballard
7.22 Pet Rock
7.29 Jo Dee Messina
8.5 BadFlower
8.6 Lita Ford
8.26 Ginuwine
9.2 Buckcherry
9.9 Corey Feldman