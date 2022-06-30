SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced that Buckcherry will be returning to perform in the Anthem this September.

Just slightly over a year after their last performance in the Anthem, rock band Buckcherry will be returning on September 2.

Tickets go on sale July 1 and will be available for purchase on the Hard Rock’s website or in-person at the Rock Shop. Anthem show guests must be 21 years or older.

