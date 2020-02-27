Bryant Elementary students learn design skills with egg-drop experiment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Elementary students in Sioux City showed off their experimental design skills.

Bryant 4th graders performed an egg-drop experiment, using everything from balloons to stuffed animals to hopefully keep their egg from breaking.

Tova Natwick, a 4th-grade teacher at Bryant, said these types of hands-on activities give every student an opportunity to have success in the classroom.

“It’s really inspiring because sometimes might not be successful academically, like when it comes to paper and pencil, but when they’re given an opportunity to share their knowledge and what they’ve witnessed around them in the world, It’s interesting to see those students really shine.

The experiment also provides students a chance to showcase their creativity as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories