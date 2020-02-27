Bryant Elementary students learn design skills with egg-drop experiment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Elementary students in Sioux City showed off their experimental design skills.

Bryant 4th graders performed an egg-drop experiment, using everything from balloons to stuffed animals to hopefully keep their egg from breaking.

Tova Natwick, a 4th-grade teacher at Bryant, said these types of hands-on activities give every student an opportunity to have success in the classroom.

“It’s really inspiring because sometimes might not be successful academically, like when it comes to paper and pencil, but when they’re given an opportunity to share their knowledge and what they’ve witnessed around them in the world, It’s interesting to see those students really shine.

The experiment also provides students a chance to showcase their creativity as well.