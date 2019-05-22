Bryant Elementary students get virtual reality school tour

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City's new Bryant Elementary doesn't open until this August. So when students were told they would get the opportunity to see their new school on Tuesday they were more than a little excited.

The special view of the new school is thanks to technology. Students took a tour using virtual reality goggles.

School may be winding down, but the VR tour helped get kids excited early, for the next school year. We asked students what they are looking forward to most. One student said the bigger classrooms while another told us the new lockers and library.

The new Bryant Elementary is expected to be ready for classes when the 2019-20 school year begins in August.