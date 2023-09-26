SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Bryant Elementary had a special surprise for just coming to school on Tuesday. “Soak the Principal” is the first of many rewards for kids for simply being at school.

According to the Sioux City Community School District, consistently showing up to school dramatically impacts student achievement. The program aims to encourage kids to come to school without penalizing them for not having perfect attendance.

“With perfect attendance is hard because, our staff, we don’t even have perfect attendance, so to expect for kids is hard cause kids get sick, things happen, life happens and we get that but we want to celebrate the kids who are showing up and are consistently here and so we figured this is the way to get the whole school involved versus just the ones who are hitting the highest bar possible,” SCCSD Attendance Specialist Tara Holdsworth said.

They plan on having these attendance days once a month at random.