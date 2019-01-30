Brutally cold Wednesday for Siouxland, warmup ahead

Extreme cold has moved in to Siouxland, and it is going to remain here for the rest of today and tonight.

This morning is when we are seeing the worst of the wind chills. They are as low as 40 below zero for Sioux City, and nearing 60 below for parts of northwest Iowa.

The wind chills will slightly improve throughout today as temperatures rise back near zero. But we will shortly cool down after for tonight with another cold one ahead of us.

Wind chill warnings are in effect across Siouxland, and they will expire at noon today. Although that will expire, it will be replaced by a wind chill advisory for the rest of the night, as we have more dangerous wind chills heading our way.

Tonight, clouds move in along with a few flurries. The cloud coverage will actually help us out in this case, keeping temperatures warmer than what we saw this morning. This will limit wind chills to around 25 below zero, which is a welcome change compared to this morning.

Tomorrow we begin to warm things back up around here, temperatures rise to the upper teens and lower 20’s for most of Siouxland.

By Friday, we jump back near our average high temperature, and it even gets better as we travel through the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to bounce up to the upper 40’s and low 50’s for Saturday and Sunday, with a good deal of sunshine expected.

There is a small chance we will see some light rain showers later on in the day Sunday, with some rain showers potentially coming overnight as well.

By Tuesday, we are tracking the next winter storm that could move through, but we will keep you updated on all of the latest right here on KCAU 9.

Austin Kopnitsky – Morning Meteorologist, KCAU 9 News