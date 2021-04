SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — A shed was burned Wednesday evening when flames from a brush fire spread in Sergeant Bluff.

Sergeant Bluff Fire responded to a grass fire call around 6 p.m. at the 100 block of Carter Road.

Officials said a resident started a pile of brush on fire, but it soon spread to a nearby shed.

The fire was quickly put under control with only minor damage to the shed. No injuries were reported.