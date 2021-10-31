BRRR! Siouxlanders participate in annual polar plunge for Special Olympics

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some community members took a cold dip on Saturday for a Siouxland Special Olympics event.

The Siouxland Special Olympics rolled out their mobile plunge unit for their annual polar plunge.

In years past, the event has taken place at Brown’s Lake, but the organization opted for a more controlled environment. Despite the change of venue, around 100 jumpers came out to support.

“We’re really all about supporting inclusion, so having so many come out and support shows that they support our athletes and believe in inclusion and showing our athletes they care,” said a woman with the event coordinators.



Special Olympics Iowa hopes to raise around $25,000 from this event.