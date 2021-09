SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – The Bigelow Park Campground at Brown’s Lake will be closing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8.

According to a release, The Woodbury County Conservation Board will be making renovations to the campground which they planned to begin in early September.

Other areas such as the shelter, playground, and fishing pier as well as facilities and campgrounds in Snyder Bend Park, Little Sioux Park, and Southwood Conservation Area will remain open until October 31.