SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Brown’s Lake/Bigelow Park near Salix is currently closed to allow for road replacement throughout the park and campground.

During this time there will be no access to the boat ramp or fishing docks.

The Conservation Board is hoping to have the park back open by June 1.

This is part of a major park renovation project which will also include a new concession stand and restroom, a revamped beach with new sand and a campground redesign with larger sites and full hook-ups at each site.

The Conservation Board and staff apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to completing these improvements for the enjoyment of their park patrons.