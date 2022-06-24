SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland park has reopened to the public, a conservation board announced Friday.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board announced Brown’s Lake-Bigelow Park near Salix will be reopening on June 29.

The park has been closed since April due to reconstruction efforts. The project helped redesign the roads, campsites, and electric, water, and sewer hook-ups.

Officials said 19 of the 29 sites will be opening on June 29, and others will follow suit when they’re prepared.

Even though the campground is reopening, the beach at the park will stay closed.

Any questions can be directed to the Woodbury County Conservation Board office at 712-258-0838.