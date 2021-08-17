Bronson man arrested for indecent exposure at two Sioux City businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Bronson man is being charged with indecent exposure at two different locations.

Quincy Cannon, 36, of Bronson, Iowa, was arrested Monday evening for indecent exposure at the Casey’s General Store on Southern Hills Drive, according to the court documents. He is also being charged for exposing himself at the Singing Hills Walmart days before his arrest.

Court documents stated Cannon parked his vehicle next to a victim at the Casey’s, opened his door, and put his hand down his pants while standing behind the door on Monday.

On Thursday, documents said Cannon parked “nose to nose” with a victim’s car in the Walmart parking lot. The victim saw Cannon standing behind his car door with his hand down his pants.

Cannon faces three counts of indecent exposure.