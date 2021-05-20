Bronson Elementary student suspended for rest of the year for threatening to shoot students

BRONSON, Iowa (KCAU) – A Bronson Elementary student has been suspended for the remainder of the school year

According to the release, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office received information on Wednesday about a 6th-grade student who made threats to shoot other students at the school.

Deputies began a preliminary investigation and verified the student did make the threats. School officials were notified about the situation and the student was advised not to return to school pending further investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with the Lawton-Bronson School District, the County Attorney’s Office and the Department of Human Services.

No students are in immediate danger, but the Sheriff’s Office has added additional security as a precaution.

The student suspect has been suspended for the remainder of the school year.