SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The cold winter weather can be a downer, but something even worse is not having a working snow blower. Siouxland repair shops have seen a significant increase in business this past week due to broken snow blowers.

The biggest mistake people make when it comes to snow blowers is not running the equipment since the previous year’s snowfall.

712 Small Engine Repair owner Travis Paugh said the carburetor sees the most damage.

“If you’ve got old fuel in the tank, and if it sits there all summer long, that can do some damage to the carburetor,” Paugh said. “I’ve had some where I’ve taken them apart and they’ve been nothing but rust on the inside of the carburetor, so at that point, you’re replacing it.”

Paugh said that he’s already picked up ten snow blowers this week, and he still has five more waiting to be collected.