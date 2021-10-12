Broadcaster, author from Siouxland makes stop at his alma mater

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former KCAU general manager and Kingsley native made a stop at their alma mater on Tuesday.

Ray Cole, who is also the former President and C.O.O. of Citadel Broadcasting and now author of “Hangin’ with Winners,” made a stop at Briar Cliff University, reminiscing about his time at the school. He also spoke to students about what he’s learned about success in his time in the broadcast industry.

“Read these profiles, they’re are really compelling lessons embedded in them that hopefully will impact them and maybe help guide them in a way that it wouldn’t have if they hadn’t been with us today,” Cole said.

Cole will be back in town on Thursday for a book signing of his book “Hangin’ with Winners” at the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard.

Anyone who wants to see more information about the book can go to the “Hangin’ with Winners” website.