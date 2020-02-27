Bring your pup to the Tyson Events Center for second annual Pucks and Paws Event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society is teaming up with the Sioux City Musketeers to host its second annual Pucks and Paws event.

The event will take place on March 7, at the Tyson Events Center.

The Musketeers will be playing the Waterloo Blackhawks, so grab your friends, family, and furry friends to enjoy the fun and exciting game.

This is the only time of the year pets can come watch the Musketeers play and help cheer them on!

All pets must have a ticket to enter the game.

Tickets can be purchased at the Tyson Box Office and are $5 per pet.

If you need tickets to the game, you can also purchase flex tickets through the shelter for $15 and the shelter gets to keep $5 from each ticket sold.

Flex tickets are good for any 2019-2020 regular-season home game and must be exchanged at the box office for an additional seated ticket.

If you have a pup under 30 pounds, you can register them for the annual lap dog races.

The lap dog races will take place during the first intermission of the game during the Pucks and Paws event.

There is no fee to register your pup and all participants will receive a goody bag for entering.

Prizes will be handed out to the first and second place winners.

If you would like to register for the event you can contact Missie Fischer at 712-252-2614 ext. 16 of at melissa@siouxlandhumanesociety.org.