Brightside Cafe’s new program will help feed those in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City restaurant is asking their diners if they will pay it forward by “feeding it forward”.

Brightside Cafe on 4th Street is starting a new program that lets guests buy a meal for someone who is less fortunate.

For the person in need to receive the meal, all they have to do is grab a note from the restaurant wall and bring it to the register to redeem the meal.

Brightside’s owners say it’s a program they’ve been working on for a while now.

“We’ve had a few homeless people come in and ask for discounted food or just something to eat, you know, whether it’s a snack or a meal. And we know it can be good in this community and that Siouxland will be able to support it as well,” Brightside’s owner, Erik Munoz said.

Feed it forward will officially kick off on Monday, September 30, with a $100 donation from Brightside itself.